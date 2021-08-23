Two games into the new season and Arsenal’s problems are already mounting

Just two games into the new Premier League season and there are already mounting issues at Arsenal.

The Gunners have lost to both Brentford and Chelsea without scoring a goal and have a number of players missing through injury and illness.

Here, the PA news agency looks at areas of concern but also reasons to be more cheerful for Arsenal fans.

Just how bad has it been?

Arsenal have lost both of their opening Premier League games of the new season. (Nick Potts/PA)

Two 2-0 defeats have already led to unrest at the Emirates Stadium, with #ArtetaOut still trending the morning after Chelsea left north London with all three points.

Arsenal have now lost 20 of the 60 Premier League games since Arteta’s appointment, with a trip to reigning champions Manchester City up next.

Are there any excuses?

Ben White was the latest Arsenal player to test positive for Covid. (John Walton/PA)

But they’ve spent so much money…

Could it get worse before it gets better?

Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City are next up for Arteta, who used to work as an assistant to his compatriot. (Carl Recine/PA)

Will Arteta get sacked?