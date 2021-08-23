Two games into the new season and Arsenal’s problems are already mounting

Just two games into the new Premier League season and there are already mounting issues at Arsenal.
The Gunners have lost to both Brentford and Chelsea without scoring a goal and have a number of players missing through injury and illness.
Here, the PA news agency looks at areas of concern but also reasons to be more cheerful for Arsenal fans.
Just how bad has it been?
Two 2-0 defeats have already led to unrest at the Emirates Stadium, with #ArtetaOut still trending the morning after Chelsea left north London with all three points.
Arsenal have now lost 20 of the 60 Premier League games since Arteta’s appointment, with a trip to reigning champions Manchester City up next.