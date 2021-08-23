The sporting weekend in pictures

The Oval Invincibles won the Women’s Hundred, while the Southern Brave took the men’s version.

Chelsea powered to the top of the Premier League table thanks to Romelu Lukaku’s strong performance, while Anna Nordqvist won the Women’s Open  at Carnoustie. Here, PA looks at the weekend’s top sporting pictures.

Arsenal v Chelsea – Premier League – Emirates Stadium
Romelu Lukaku, pictured, salutes the Chelsea fans after netting on his second debut for the Blues in the 2-0 win at Arsenal (Nick Potts/PA)
AIG Women’s Open – Day Four – Carnoustie
Anna Nordqvist, pictured, is all smiles as she gets her hands on the Women’s Open trophy after victory at Carnoustie (Ian Rutherford/PA)
Southern Brave Women v Oval Invincibles Women – The Hundred – Women’s Final – Lord’s
Marizanne Kapp, pictured, starred as the Oval Invincibles claimed victory in the inaugural Hundred women’s final (Steven Paston/PA)
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Tottenham Hotspur – Premier League – Molineux Stadium
Harry Kane, left, was back in action for Tottenham at Wolves despite continued links to a big-money transfer to Manchester City (David Davies/PA)
Liverpool v Burnley – Premier League – Anfield
Sadio Mane, left, bags Liverpool’s second goal in their Premier League win over Burnley on Saturday (Mike Egerton/PA)
