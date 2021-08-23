On this day in 2017: Wayne Rooney retires from England duty

Wayne Rooney, England’s record goalscorer, announced his retirement from international football with immediate effect on this day in 2017.

Aged 31 at the time, the forward was calling time on his Three Lions career having scored 53 goals in 119 appearances for his country.

Rooney, who had netted in each of Everton’s first two Premier League games of 2017-18 after rejoining his boyhood club from Manchester United, informed Gareth Southgate of his decision when the England boss called him that week to say he wanted to include him in his squad.

Rooney had rejoined boyhood club Everton from Manchester United in the summer of 2017 (Nigel French/PA).

“However, having already thought long and hard, I told Gareth that I had now decided to retire for good from international football.

“It is a really tough decision and one I have discussed with my family, my manager at Everton (Ronald Koeman) and those closest to me.

“Playing for England has always been special to me. Every time I was selected as a player or captain was a real privilege and I thank everyone who helped me. But I believe now is the time to bow out.”

Rooney, who made his England debut aged 17 in 2003, went on to play at three World Cups and two European Championships, with quarter-finals being the furthest the side progressed.

He succeeded Steven Gerrard as England captain in 2014, Sir Bobby Charlton as the team’s all-time top scorer in 2015, and David Beckham as most capped outfield player when they faced Slovakia away a year later.

Ahead of that game he had said the 2018 World Cup in Russia would be “my last tournament”, but he subsequently lost his place in the squad under Southgate.

Rooney (right) made his 120th England appearance as a substitute against the United States in November 2018 (Nick Potts/PA).