Nuno Espirito Santo hails ‘amazing’ Spurs fans following Harry Kane reception

Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo paid tribute to the club’s “amazing” fans after they gave Harry Kane a hero’s reception on his long-awaited Spurs return.

Kane’s exile ended in the 1-0 win at Wolves when he came on as a 72nd-minute substitute, having not been involved in the opening two games of the season following his late return to pre-season training amid a desire to join Manchester City.

The England captain has lost some favour with supporters for his behaviour in trying to agitate a move to City, with home fans chanting ‘Are you watching Harry Kane?’ as Spurs beat Pep Guardiola’s side last week.

Harry Kane received a warm reception from Tottenham fans when he came on (David Davies/PA)

Nuno said of the fans’ reaction: “Of course. We have to be together. I understand many of the things but we are Tottenham Hotspur.

“Everybody wants to feel good and be good. I was pleased with the attitude of our fans. We have amazing fans and we have to be very thankful for it.”

Kane came on for Son Heung-min, who appeared to be struggling with a hamstring injury throughout the game.

The South Korean left the pre-match warm-up early, followed by medical staff, and he did not look at his electric best.

Nuno says he will be assessed, explaining: “For now he’s alright. In the warm-up he had a strange feeling but he was OK to play. I don’t know. Let’s assess him.”

Wolves are yet to win under Nuno’s replacement Bruno Lage, having lost both of their games 1-0, though they did more than enough to take something from Spurs.

Captain Conor Coady said on the club’s official website: “We all know about Nuno. What he did for this football club was incredible in the four years.

Conor Coady believes his side have deserved more from their their two Premier League games this season (Bradley Collyer/PA)

“It’s really hard to take. We felt it in the second half last week (against Leicester) as well, but I thought we were outstanding today from start to finish.

“We pressed high, we were aggressive, we created a lot of chances for ourselves, we were aggressive in the tackle, and we were much higher up the pitch, which was something we’ve been working on since the gaffer came in, who’s been fantastic.