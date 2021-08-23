Manchester City to unveil statues of David Silva and Vincent Kompany

Sculptures of Vincent Kompany and David Silva will be installed outside Manchester City’s Etihad stadium ahead of this weekend’s Premier League game against Arsenal.

A third statue – of record scorer Sergio Aguero – is set to join them next year with the three players recognised for their “unparalleled contribution to the club’s transformation”.

Kompany left the Premier League side in 2019, having won the Premier League title four times, along with two FA Cups and four EFL Cups.

While Silva, who made 436 appearances for City, is widely regarded as one of the club’s greatest-ever players.

Khaldoon Al Mubarak, the club’s chairman, said: “Ultimately, Vincent and David do not need statues to enshrine their achievements at Manchester City over the past decade.

“They are already revered as icons of their generation.