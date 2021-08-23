Football rumours: Manchester City prepare final offer for Harry Kane

What the papers say

Manchester City will make a final attempt to land Tottenham and England striker Harry Kane this week, reports the Daily Telegraph. The future of the 28-year-old has been a subject of debate all summer and Spurs chairman Daniel Levy is eager to keep hold of their number 10.

Xherdan Shaqiri is on the cusp of leaving Liverpool, according to the Daily Mail. The Swiss winger is heading to Lyon for a reported £9.5million with a medical due to take place imminently.

Burnley are looking to make a club record move for Maxwel Cornet, reports The Sun. The side will have to fork out around £15m for the Ivory Coast international, who is currently on the books of Lyon.

Social media round-up

Man Utd target Rice ‘unhappy’, face Real Madrid ploy and Fernandes contract update https://t.co/p82EOy7BfH pic.twitter.com/PVbKqRYK8v — Daily Star Sport (@DailyStar_Sport) August 22, 2021

Kieran Trippier is still a wanted man for Manchester United #MUFC https://t.co/Liqw27f3yw — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) August 22, 2021

Players to watch

Erling Haaland: Potential suitors have been given good news in their pursuit of the Borussia Dortmund striker with the emergence of a reported £64m release clause which is set to become active ahead of next season, Marca says.