Yordenis Ugas beats Manny Pacquiao by unanimous decision to keep WBA title

UK Sport

Pacquiao has not made a decision about his future.

Cuba’s Yordenis Ugas overcame Manny Pacquiao by a unanimous decision in their hastily-convened bout on Saturday night to retain his WBA welterweight title in Las Vegas.

Ugas only had 11 days’ notice to prepare to fight the Philippines great, whose scheduled contest with Errol Spence Jr had to be called off when Spence suffered a torn retina.

Despite the short preparation, Ugas did not miss a beat, with two judges scoring the fight his way 116-112 and the third 115-113.

Manny Pacquiao was beaten (John Locher/AP)

The 35-year-old Ugas threw only half as many punches as his 42-year-old opponent, but his blows were more effective and precise.

Ugas tormented Pacquiao with his jab through the early rounds, before landing right punches to greater effect as the fight wore on.

