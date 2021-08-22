The hits and misses of the first edition of The Hundred tournament

The first season of The Hundred is in the books more than three years after the idea of introducing another format into the domestic structure was first pitched by the England and Wales Cricket Board.

Since its inception, the 100-ball competition designed to bring in new supporters to the game has divided opinion sharply among its existing fanbase, so has the past few weeks done anything to alter mindsets?

Here the PA news agency looks at what has and has not worked from the inaugural edition of the ECB’s brainchild.

MISS – Absence of many superstars

Australia’s David Warner was among the big names from world cricket not taking part in the first Hundred tournament.

HIT – Women’s cricket

Oval Invincibles’ Dane van Niekerk (centre) celebrates victory in the women’s final of The Hundred at Lord’s watched by a crowd of 17,116 (Steven Paston/PA Wire).

MISS – Length of games

One of the major reasons a new format was shoehorned into the domestic calendar was its supposed brevity, and that would appeal to broadcasters because it was thought these matches could fit into two-and-a-half-hour windows. In the event an overwhelming majority of matches over-ran. By slicing off 40 balls it was not demonstrably shorter than a Twenty20. Maybe the strategic timeouts require a rethink or teams need to be given the hurry-up in future.

HIT – Visibility

A fan in the stands holds up a sign during The Hundred Eliminator women’s match at the Kia Oval.

MISS – Pay discrepancies between men and women

While there was the welcome sight of equal prize money on offer between men and women, the fact is there was a significant discrepancy in the salaries earned between the genders. Women pulled in between £3,600 and £15,000 while even the lowest contracted male players could expect a pay cheque of £24,000, with those in the high bracket topping out at six figures. The disparity in salaries is likely to be addressed by the ECB before the next edition.

HIT – The cricket