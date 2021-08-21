Terry McDermott joins some famous names who are battling dementia

UK SportPublished:

McDermott is not alone in being diagnosed with the condition.

Former Liverpool midfielder Terry McDermott has revealed he has been diagnosed with dementia.

McDermott, 69, announced on Liverpool’s official website that he is in the early stages of Lewy Body dementia following hospital tests.

McDermott is not alone in battling the condition, with the Football Association supporting two ongoing research studies examining ex-professionals for early signs of neurocognitive degeneration.

England World Cup winners Nobby Stiles, Jack Charlton, Ray Wilson and Martin Peters are among those to have died from the disease.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of the former players known to be battling dementia.

Jimmy Calderwood, 66

Rugby Union – 2008 Bank Of Scotland Corporate Autumn Test – Scotland v Canada – Pittodrie Stadium
Jimmy Calderwood guided Aberdeen to the last 32 of the UEFA Cup (Simon Price/PA)

Sir Bobby Charlton, 83

Sir Bobby Charlton File Photos
Sir Bobby Charlton is one of five members of England’s World Cup-winning side to be diagnosed with dementia (PA)

Gordon Cowans, 62

Soccer – Barclays Premier League – Aston Villa v Southampton – Villa Park
Gordon Cowans made more than 400 appearances for Villa and was later part of the club’s coaching staff (Nick Potts/PA)

Chris Nicholl, 74

Walsall v Aston Villa – Pre-Season Friendly – Banks’s Stadium
Chris Nicholl, pictured at a Walsall pre-season match in 2019 (Nick Potts/PA)

Gordon McQueen, 69

Gordon Mcqueen
Gordon McQueen, won a League title with Leeds and the FA Cup at Manchester United (PA)

Jimmy Millar, 86

The family of former Rangers striker Jimmy Millar went public with his diagnosis in May 2017, by which point he had already been suffering with it for a decade. Millar scored 162 goals for the Ibrox club, forming a famous partnership with Ralph Brand.

Jimmy Robson, 82

Soccer – Football League Division One – Burnley FC Photocall – Turf Moor
jimmy Robson was part of Burnley’s First Division-winning side of 1960 (PA)

Dave Watson, 74

Soccer – Capital One Cup – Final – Manchester City v Sunderland – Wembley Stadium
Dave Watson was an FA Cup winner with Sunderland (Nick Potts/PA)

Denis Law, 81

Manchester United great Denis Law in conversation with Cristiano Ronaldo
Manchester United great Denis Law in conversation with Cristiano Ronaldo (Martin Rickett/PA)
