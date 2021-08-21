On This Day in 2015: Chris Tremlett announces his retirement from cricket

UK SportPublished:

The fast bowler took 459 wickets in a 15-year first-class career.

On This Day in 2015: Chris Tremlett announces his retirement from cricket

Ashes winner Chris Tremlett announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on this day in 2015.

Fast bowler Tremlett was a cornerstone of England’s famous 2010/11 series success in Australia, where he took 17 wickets in three Tests.

The 33-year-old, who claimed 459 scalps in a 15-year first-class career, cited a susceptibility to back trouble as one of the reasons for his retirement.

Cricket – The Ashes 2013-14 – First Test – Australia v England – Day Two – The Gabba
Chris Tremlett played a central role in England’s Ashes win (Anthony Devlin/PA)

“I have been extremely fortunate to have enjoyed such a fantastic and memorable career and lucky enough to play with and against some of the best players in the world.

“Wearing the Three Lions was the pinnacle, and I enjoyed every minute of the challenge, experience and ultimately the success that the team had while playing for England.”

Cricket – 2010 Ashes Series – Fifth Test Match – Australia v England – Day Four – Sydney Cricket Ground
Tremlett celebrates dismissing Australia’s Brad Haddin (Gareth Copley/PA)

He made his England debut in a one-day international against Bangladesh in 2005 and won his first Test cap two summers later when India were the tourists.

He was to play for his country just 28 times in all, his availability hampered by a series of injuries.

His finest hour was being picked mid-series in Australia and going on to play a central role in one of England’s most memorable campaigns as they won Down Under for the first time in almost a quarter of a century.

UK Sport

Most Read

Top Stories

More From The Jersey Evening Post

Sport

Features

Travel

Business

UK & International News

UK News

Viral News

World News