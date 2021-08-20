On this day in 2013: Hope Powell departs as Lionesses head coach

Hope Powell left her role as England Women head coach, ending her 15-year spell in charge, on this day in 2013.

Following a successful playing career, Powell took on the top job in 1998, guiding England to the European Championship final in 2009 where they lost to Germany.

But the disappointment of the 2013 European finals – where England bowed out in the first round – ultimately led to Powell’s departure.

Powell led the Lionesses for 15 years (Nick Potts/PA)

“The high point was undoubtedly reaching the European Championship final four years ago.

“However, after the disappointment of the recent tournament in Sweden, the Club England board believe the time is right to make a change and for a fresh outlook.

“I’d like to place on record the organisation’s thanks to Hope for her efforts and wish her every success in the future.

Powell is now in charge at Brighton Women (Adam Davy/PA)

The FA turned to Bristol City boss Mark Sampson, who guided the Lionesses to third place at the 2015 World Cup.