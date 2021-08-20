Kai Havertz to auction off bespoke boots to help German flood victims

Kai Havertz will auction off the specially-designed boots he will wear in Sunday’s Premier League match against Arsenal, to help those affected by flooding in western Germany.

Germany and Chelsea forward Havertz has designed a bespoke pair of Nike Phantom boots that he will sport in Sunday’s league clash at the Emirates Stadium.

The 22-year-old will auction the boots and one of his signed match shirts, with all proceeds going to Red Cross Germany.

We are all at risk of a natural disaster hitting our homes, the places filled with childhood memories. From this video you may feel connected with my home region and the challenges we face. If you would like to learn more or support the @roteskreuz_de —> https://t.co/ZJJwh1gkij pic.twitter.com/d9Lv6REhv0 — Kai Havertz (@kaihavertz29) August 20, 2021

At least 58 people have died in the North Rhine-Westphalia district after the area was hit with torrential rain, leaving nearly 4,000 residents in emergency accommodation.

“I was so shocked when I first saw the images, it’s difficult to comprehend what the people must be going through right now, but I knew I had to do something,” said Havertz.

“I’m in a hugely privileged situation and I hope by starting this campaign supporting the Red Cross Germany I can inspire others to give what they can to help.

“My limited edition boots are a sign of solidarity with those suffering, to show that I stand with my community and I am thinking of them.

“By donating money, we can help Red Cross Germany with their relief and assistance efforts on the ground to make sure it gets to people that need it most.”