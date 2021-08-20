Ajax’s Bob Marley inspired kit and Broad’s wheelchair – Friday’s sporting social

The England paceman is currently sidelined with a calf injury.

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from August 20.

Football

Ajax released their Bob Marley inspired third kit.

Georginio Wijnaldum missed the team bus.

Another new signing for Arsenal.

Karim Benzema signed a new deal at Real Madrid.

Liverpool supported Fabinho after the midfielder’s father died.

Harry Maguire was in good spirits.

Cricket

Stuart Broad went for a ride.

Tennis

Emma Raducanu is enjoying her winning run in Chicago.

Rob Burrow’s book was a best seller.

