5 talking points ahead of the weekend’s Premier League action

The Premier League continues this weekend after a thrilling opening round.

Here, the PA news agency picks out five of the main talking points heading into gameweek two.

Can Villa bounceback?

We didn’t start the first game of the season anywhere near where we wanted to, but the result doesn’t overshadow my overwhelming feeling of pride at being made captain of this great football club. pic.twitter.com/fVPWhl2swE — Tyrone Mings (@OfficialTM_3) August 15, 2021

Among last weekend’s surprises was the way that big-spending Aston Villa fared at newly-promoted Watford. Summer arrivals Emi Buendia, Danny Ings and Ashley Young all started at Vicarage Road, where the Hornets took a three-goal advantage before Dean Smith’s men belatedly reduced the deficit as they lost 3-2. Villa’s manager was fuming and said his side were “unrecognisable” from last season, so he will be desperate for them to put things right against predecessor Steve Bruce’s Newcastle. It will be the first competitive match in front of a full Villa Park in 17 months – and a first there without departed skipper Jack Grealish in quite some time.

Canaries in for City hiding?

Manchester City lost 1-0 at Tottenham in their Premier League season opener (Nick Potts/PA)

Don’t mention the 9-0…

Just as the wounds of the 9-0 thrashing against Leicester in October 2019 began to subside, Southampton were hit by the same scoreline at Manchester United in February. Two red cards certainly did not help Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side at Old Trafford and the sides go toe-to-toe for the first time since then at St Mary’s on Sunday afternoon. Last season Saints were on course for their first win at home to United since 2003, only to blow their two-goal half-time lead as Edinson Cavani inspired the Reds to a 3-2 victory. The odds are on United extending their excellent record at Southampton on Sunday, when the returning home fans will be hoping their side will put up more of a fight and celebrate skipper James Ward-Prowse’s new contract in style.

Nuno makes first Wolves return

Nuno Espirito Santo left Wolves at the end of last season (Rui Vieira/PA)