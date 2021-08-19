Messi trains and Willey signs off from The Hundred – Thursday’s sporting social

There was widespread support for Denis Law after his dementia diagnosis.

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from August 19.

Football

Support for Denis Law after his dementia diagnosis.

Harvey Barnes signed a new deal at Leicester.

Patrick Bamford stuck with Leeds.

As did the EFL.

Lionel Messi trained.

Juventus unveiled their new third kit.

Boxing

Tyson Fury is going offline.

David Haye is getting ready.

Cricket

David Willey and Darren Gough signed off from The Hundred.

Instagram versus reality.

Wise words from Kevin Pietersen.

KP also spent 18 holes pondering 100 balls.

Paralympics

With five days to go, the preparations for Tokyo 2020 continue.

Formula One

McLaren were celebrating World Photography Day.

Happy 34th birthday Hulk.

