Leeds striker Patrick Bamford signs new five-year contract

The 27-year-old has committed his future to the Elland Road club until 2026.

Leeds have announced Patrick Bamford has signed a new five-year contract with the club.

The 27-year-old has scored 43 goals in 111 games for the Elland Road outfit since joining from Middlesbrough in July 2018.

Bamford netted 16 times in 2019-20 as Marcelo Bielsa’s side surged to promotion as Sky Bet Championship title-winners.

Bamford scored 17 Premier League goals last season (Frank Augstein/PA).

That form was not enough to secure a place in England’s European Championship squad for Bamford, who is yet to win a senior international cap.

The news of his deal running to 2026 follows that of team-mates Stuart Dallas and Illan Meslier committing their futures to the club this summer.

