Denis Law joins some famous names who are battling dementia

Manchester United and Scotland great Denis Law has been diagnosed with dementia.
The 81-year-old says he has “‘mixed dementia’, which is more than one type of dementia, in my case, this being Alzheimer’s and Vascular dementia”.
Law is not alone in battling the condition, with the Football Association supporting two ongoing research studies examining ex-professionals for early signs of neurocognitive degeneration.
England World Cup winners Nobby Stiles, Jack Charlton, Ray Wilson and Martin Peters are among those to have died from the disease.
Here the PA news agency takes a look at some of the former players known to be battling dementia.
Jimmy Calderwood, 66
Sir Bobby Charlton, 83
Gordon Cowans, 62
Chris Nicholl, 74
Gordon McQueen, 69
Jimmy Millar, 86
The family of former Rangers striker Jimmy Millar went public with his diagnosis in May 2017, by which point he had already been suffering with it for a decade. Millar scored 162 goals for the Ibrox club, forming a famous partnership with Ralph Brand.