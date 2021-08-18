Westwood needs eye test and Batsman rises – Wednesday’s sporting social

Chelsea paid tribute to comedian and Stamford Bridge regular Sean Lock and Tyson Fury continued to work on his fitness.

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from August 18.

Football

Harry Kane trained.

Mason Mount wished Tammy Abraham well at Roma.

And enjoyed training.

Besiktas were not doing anything by halves as they welcomed ‘Dark Knight’ Michy Batshuayi to Turkey.

Paul Pogba and Raphael Varane linked up in training.

Andy Robertson stepped up his recovery.

Inter Miami’s owner hinted at a new signing to improve the club’s results.

Sergio Aguero got his Barcelona number.

Liverpool reminisced about Dirk Kuyt’s time at Anfield, 15 years on from his signing.

Seven years since Diego Costa scored on his Chelsea debut.

While this man will be making his second Blues debut soon.

Lee Westwood needed an eye test.

Cricket

What a catch!

Jason Roy signed off from the Hundred.

Boxing

Daily grind for Tyson Fury.

Rowing

James Cracknell showed his puppy some love.

Paralympics

The Tokyo 2020 Games drew ever nearer.

Formula One

McLaren turned the clock back.

Tennis

Dominic Thiem pulled out of the US Open.

Emma Raducanu enjoyed herself in Chicago.

Conor McGregor chilled out.

