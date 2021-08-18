Luke Gale and Konrad Hurrell unlikely to feature again for Leeds this season

Luke Gale and Konrad Hurrell unlikely to feature again for Leeds this season

Leeds are likely to be without scrum-half Luke Gale and centre Konrad Hurrell for the rest of the season.

Gale is facing at least six weeks out with a knee injury sustained in the Rhinos’ last match at Leigh last Friday, while Hurrell is facing a similar length of time on the sidelines with a foot injury.

With the Grand Final under eight weeks away, both players will be struggling to play again in 2021.

Konrad Hurrell
Konrad Hurrell has been offered a new deal at Leeds (Richard Sellers/PA)

“Unfortunately, it’s probably at least six weeks so it’s going to be touch and go for him.

“Konrad has torn his plantar fascia so he’s going to be in a boot for four to six weeks.”

Hurrell’s three-year contract comes to an end this year and he has been linked with a move to St Helens, where he would be reunited with Tonga head coach Kristian Woolf, but Agar says he has been offered a new deal to stay with Leeds.

“We’ve been in dialogue with Konrad about extending his stay and that’s where it is.”

The 30-year-old Hurrell missed the start of the season but has played in all but one of the Rhinos’ last 15 matches.

