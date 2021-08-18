Luke Gale and Konrad Hurrell unlikely to feature again for Leeds this season

Leeds are likely to be without scrum-half Luke Gale and centre Konrad Hurrell for the rest of the season.

Gale is facing at least six weeks out with a knee injury sustained in the Rhinos’ last match at Leigh last Friday, while Hurrell is facing a similar length of time on the sidelines with a foot injury.

With the Grand Final under eight weeks away, both players will be struggling to play again in 2021.

Konrad Hurrell has been offered a new deal at Leeds (Richard Sellers/PA)

“Unfortunately, it’s probably at least six weeks so it’s going to be touch and go for him.

“Konrad has torn his plantar fascia so he’s going to be in a boot for four to six weeks.”

Hurrell’s three-year contract comes to an end this year and he has been linked with a move to St Helens, where he would be reunited with Tonga head coach Kristian Woolf, but Agar says he has been offered a new deal to stay with Leeds.

“We’ve been in dialogue with Konrad about extending his stay and that’s where it is.”