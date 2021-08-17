Football rumours: West Ham receive boost in bid to bring back Jesse Lingard

What the papers say

West Ham have received a boost in their pursuit of Jesse Lingard after Manchester United dropped their asking price to around £20million, according to the Daily Express.

The Sun says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is confident Paul Pogba will sign a new contract to extend his stay at Old Trafford after being impressed by the club’s transfer business while his team-mates are said to have been trying to convince the Frenchman to pen fresh terms.

Harry Kane has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester City (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA)

Arsenal full-back Hector Bellerin has expressed his desire for a fresh challenge despite the club telling the defender they want him to agree new terms, according to The Guardian.

Social media round-up

?? Premier League ?? FA Cup?? Europa League? League Cup ?Champions League And Gary Cahill isn't done yet…https://t.co/FF1XMaKWb3 — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) August 17, 2021

Barcelona are interested in signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Arsenal. — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) August 16, 2021

Players to watch

Manuel Locatelli: Sky Sports Italy say the Euro 2020 winner is set to complete a move to Juventus after a fee of 35million euros was agreed by Sassuolo. Arsenal among others had been linked with the versatile midfielder but it appears he will remain in his home country.