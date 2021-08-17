Football rumours: West Ham receive boost in bid to bring back Jesse Lingard

The Red Devils attacker spent the second half of last season on loan at the Hammers.

West Ham have received a boost in their pursuit of Jesse Lingard after Manchester United dropped their asking price to around £20million, according to the Daily Express.

The Sun says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is confident Paul Pogba will sign a new contract to extend his stay at Old Trafford after being impressed by the club’s transfer business while his team-mates are said to have been trying to convince the Frenchman to pen fresh terms.

Arsenal full-back Hector Bellerin has expressed his desire for a fresh challenge despite the club telling the defender they want him to agree new terms, according to The Guardian.

Manuel Locatelli: Sky Sports Italy say the Euro 2020 winner is set to complete a move to Juventus after a fee of 35million euros was agreed by Sassuolo. Arsenal among others had been linked with the versatile midfielder but it appears he will remain in his home country.

Lautaro Martinez:  The Inter Milan attacker wants to stay with the Serie A champions despite interest from Tottenham and Arsenal, accoring to the Evening Standard. The agent of the Argentina international has stated his client is eager to sign a new deal at the San Siro, not seek a transfer elsewhere.

