Football rumours: West Ham receive boost in bid to bring back Jesse Lingard

What the papers say
West Ham have received a boost in their pursuit of Jesse Lingard after Manchester United dropped their asking price to around £20million, according to the Daily Express.
The Sun says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is confident Paul Pogba will sign a new contract to extend his stay at Old Trafford after being impressed by the club’s transfer business while his team-mates are said to have been trying to convince the Frenchman to pen fresh terms.
Arsenal full-back Hector Bellerin has expressed his desire for a fresh challenge despite the club telling the defender they want him to agree new terms, according to The Guardian.
Players to watch
Manuel Locatelli: Sky Sports Italy say the Euro 2020 winner is set to complete a move to Juventus after a fee of 35million euros was agreed by Sassuolo. Arsenal among others had been linked with the versatile midfielder but it appears he will remain in his home country.
Lautaro Martinez: The Inter Milan attacker wants to stay with the Serie A champions despite interest from Tottenham and Arsenal, accoring to the Evening Standard. The agent of the Argentina international has stated his client is eager to sign a new deal at the San Siro, not seek a transfer elsewhere.