England’s Lord’s defeat at the hands of India is set to force another round of deliberation over the faltering top-order.

An awkward trend of consistently offering up two quick wickets has become an unwanted hallmark of the Test team and head coach Chris Silverwood is desperate to shake it.

Here the PA news agency looks at the various solutions England might ponder.

Do nothing

Rory Burns is likely to remain (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Shuffle the existing pack

Haseeb Hameed could be shuffled up the order (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Promote from within

Could Ollie Pope be promoted? (Mike Egerton/PA)

Hit the comeback trail

Dawid Malan has been scoring well for the Trent Rockets in the Hundred (David DaviesPA)

Overtime for the chef?