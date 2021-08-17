10 of the best: The finest summer Paralympians

Some created singular unforgettable moments, most have won a stash of medals across a series of Games, all have been pioneers.

Here, the PA news agency picks out 10 of the finest summer Paralympians.

Tanni Grey-Thompson

Arguably Britain’s most famous Paralympian. Baroness Grey-Thompson, who has spina bifida, was a wheelchair racer and competed in five Games between 1988 and 2004. She claimed 11 gold medals, plus four silvers and a bronze, and was created a Life Peer in 2010.

Oscar Pistorius

Oscar Pistorius is currently serving a prison sentence (David Davies/PA)

Natalia Partyka

Poland’s Natalia Partyka made her Paralympics debut aged just 11 (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Sir Lee Pearson

Great Britain’s Lee Pearson has 11 Paralympic gold medals (Adam Davy/PA)

Esther Vergeer

Esther Vergeer was a four-time Paralympic singles champion (Anna Gowthorpe/PA)

Trischa Zorn

Trischa Zorn is the most decorated Paralympian of all time. Zorn won 55 medals in her career including 41 golds, 9 silvers and 5 bronze medals. ??? #IPC30 pic.twitter.com/L2Xaq5j6bb — Paralympic Games (@Paralympics) October 1, 2019

The most-decorated Paralympian of all-time. American swimmer Zorn, who was legally blind until she received two artificial iris implants in 2003, won a staggering 41 golds across seven Games between 1980 and 2004. The 57-year-old claimed a remarkable total of 55 medals for Team USA.

Daniel Dias



Brazil’s Daniel Dias enjoyed a medal-laden home Games at Rio 2016 (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Chantal Petitclerc



Canada’s Chantal Petitclerc is now a senator (Gareth Copley/PA)

Dame Sarah Storey

Great Britain’s Sarah Storey is preparing for her eighth Paralympic Games (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Natalie Du Toit

