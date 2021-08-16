Winners and losers from opening round of Premier League season

The first weekend of the new Premier League season had drama, shocks, comebacks and great goals.
Reigning champions Manchester City lost at Tottenham while new boys Brentford and Watford were victorious.
Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of the winners and losers from the opening round of matches.
WINNERS
Bruno Fernandes
Daniel Levy
Trevoh Chalobah
The Chelsea defender continued to a superb week as he rifled in the third and final goal in a comfortable win over Crystal Palace.
Chalobah looked destined for a fourth successive loan spell away from Stamford Bridge before impressing boss Thomas Tuchel in pre-season.
He was rewarded with his full Chelsea debut in the UEFA Super Cup win over Villarreal and followed that up with a goal on his Premier League bow against the Eagles, leaving the 22-year-old visibly emotional.
Mohamed Salah
Brentford Football Club
Brentford became the 50th club to participate in a Premier League game when they hosted 13-time English champions Arsenal.
As Thomas Frank’s men kicked off inside the Brentford Community Stadium it brought to an end a 74-year wait for a return to top-flight football.
Showing no fear and all of the tactical acumen that saw them promoted through the play-offs, the Bees were well-deserved 2-0 winners over Arsenal to leave some of their fans in tears.
LOSERS
Harry Kane
Mikel Arteta
The Arsenal manager has struggled to make huge inroads into the rebuild required to turn the Gunners back into top-four contenders this summer.
Defeat at Brentford will have hurt the Spaniard, who now faces Chelsea and Manchester City before the international break.
If both of those games end in defeat there could be question marks over his future in the Emirates Stadium dug-out, especially if further recruitments are not found.
Ben White
Patrick Vieira
Matt Targett