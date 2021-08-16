The sporting weekend in pictures

Manchester United won big against Leeds, Brentford shocked Arsenal and Tottenham defeated Manchester City without the help of striker Harry Kane.

The Premier League kicked off a new season in emphatic fashion on Friday, with fans welcomed back in numbers for the first time in 18 months.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look some of the images captured over an eventful weekend.

Brentford fans were the first to see their side in action as they returned to the top flight with a win over Arsenal
Brentford fans were the first to see their side in action as they returned to the top flight with a win over Arsenal (Nick Potts/PA)
Marcos Alonso scored for Chelsea as they beat Crystal Palace
Marcos Alonso scored for Chelsea as they beat Crystal Palace (Tess Derry/PA)
It was Hill's first trophy on the European Tour
It was Hill’s first trophy on the European Tour (Steven Paston/PA)
Liverpool got their Premier League campaign off to a good start with a 3-0 win at Norwich
Liverpool got their Premier League campaign off to a good start with a 3-0 win at Norwich (Joe Giddens/PA)
Great Britain’s Declan Brooks took part in the I Am Team GB Media Event at London Stadium
Great Britain’s Declan Brooks took part in the I Am Team GB Media Event at London Stadium (James Manning/PA)
Wakefield Trinity’s Lee Kershaw celebrates scoring as his side narrowly beat Warringtonetfred Super League – Mobile Rocket Stadium
Wakefield Trinity’s Lee Kershaw celebrates scoring as his side narrowly beat Warrington (Martin Rickett/PA)
Tottenham’s Son Heung-min scored the only goal of the game as his side beat last season's champions Manchester City
Tottenham’s Son Heung-min scored the only goal of the game as his side beat last season’s champions Manchester City (Nick Potts/PA)
Aplha Cru ridden by jockey David Nolan (right) wins the Happy Retirement Mick Henshaw Novice Stakes at Pontefract
Aplha Cru ridden by jockey David Nolan (right) wins the Happy Retirement Mick Henshaw Novice Stakes at Pontefract (Tim Goode/PA)
