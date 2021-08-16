Juan Foyth dismissed as Villarreal start LaLiga campaign with goalless home draw

Elche and Athletic Bilbao also ends in stalemate.

Villarreal were unable to break down Granada as both sides started their LaLiga season with a point apiece following a goalless draw at El Madrigal.

The reigning Europa League champions had the greater share of possession and chances but ultimately may have been relieved to come away with a share of the spoils after Argentinian full-back Juan Foyth saw red late on.

Foyth was dismissed in the 82nd minute after picking up a second yellow card for a late lunge on Granada substitute Angel Montoro.

Monday night’s other game also finished in a 0-0 stalemate between Elche and Athletic Bilbao at the Estadio Martinez Valero.

