In pictures: Roger Federer’s trophy-laden career

Roger Federer is set to undergo further knee surgery to give himself “a glimmer of hope” of returning to the tennis tour.
Here, the PA news agency takes a look back at the 40-year-old, 20-time grand slam champion’s remarkable career in pictures.
The 40-year-old Swiss has won 20 grand slam singles titles.
Roger Federer is set to undergo further knee surgery to give himself “a glimmer of hope” of returning to the tennis tour.
Here, the PA news agency takes a look back at the 40-year-old, 20-time grand slam champion’s remarkable career in pictures.