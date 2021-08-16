In pictures: Roger Federer’s trophy-laden career

UK Sport

The 40-year-old Swiss has won 20 grand slam singles titles.

Roger Federer is set to undergo further knee surgery to give himself “a glimmer of hope” of returning to the tennis tour.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look back at the 40-year-old, 20-time grand slam champion’s remarkable career in pictures.

An 18-year-old Roger Federer in action during his first-round defeat to Russia’s Yevgeny Kafelnikov at Wimbledon in 2000 (Sean Dempsey/PA).
A disconsolate Federer, the seventh seed, reflects on his defeat to 18-year-old Mario Ancic in the first round at Wimbledon in 2002 (Rebecca Naden/PA).
Federer beat Andy Roddick to retain his title in 2004 (Rebecca Nadan/PA).
Federer lifts the Wimbledon trophy again in 2006 after beating Rafael Nadal (Fiona Hanson/PA).
A first Wimbledon final defeat for Federer as he is beaten by Nadal in 2008 (Sean Dempsey/PA).
Federer left Andy Murray in tears as he won the 2010 Australian Open (Jon Buckle/PA).
Having beaten Murray in the 2012 Wimbledon final, the Scot gained revenge at the London Olympics as Federer had to settle for silver (Andrew Milligan/PA).
Federer was back in the Wimbledon final in 2014, only to lose to Djokovic (Gareth Fuller/PA).
There was a semi-final exit at Wimbledon in 2016 as Federer was beaten by Milos Raonic (John Walton/PA).
Federer won his 20th grand slam singles title at the Australian Open in 2018, but at Wimbledon was beaten in the quarter-finals by Kevin Anderson (John Walton/PA).
A final Wimbledon wave? Federer salutes the crowd after his defeat to Hubert Hurkacz in the quarter-finals at this year’s Wimbledon (Ben Solomon/AELTC Pool/PA).
