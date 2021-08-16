Football rumours: Burnley make £12million move for Maxwel Cornet

UK SportPublished:

But the Clarets face competition for the 24-year-old’s signature from a Bundesliga side.

What the papers say

Burnley have reportedly made an offer for Lyon winger Maxwel Cornet. The Sun says the Clarets have offered around £12million plus extras for the 24-year-old, who is also being courted by Bundesliga side Hertha Berlin.

Tottenham have been sniffing around Patrick Bamford and his club Leeds are apparently not impressed. The West Yorkshire club want to sign the 27-year-old striker to a fresh long-term contract to ward off interest from Spurs, according to the Telegraph.

The Sun says Bournemouth want Gary Cahill on a free transfer, following the former England defender’s departure from Crystal Palace this summer. But the 35-year-old could also be scooped up by Rangers or Norwich, the paper adds.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Kylian Mbappe: Spanish outlet Marca reports the France striker has refused to sign a six-year contract extension with Paris St Germain as he prepares to depart for Real Madrid.

