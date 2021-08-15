Tributes are paid to Gerd Muller – Sunday’s sporting social

UK SportPublished:

Muller, the striker who scored the winning goal for West Germany in the 1974 World Cup final, has died aged 75.

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from August 15.

Football

Tributes were paid to Gerd Muller.

— Bastian Schweinsteiger (@BSchweinsteiger) August 15, 2021

Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane loved Liverpool’s win over Norwich.

Harry Maguire woke up happy.

Romelu Lukaku sent a message of thanks to Inter supporters.

Jose Mourinho was enjoying himself in Rome.

Steven Defour enjoyed an anniversary.

Cricket

Stuart Broad expected fireworks.

And wished he could be involved.

Steve Smith was preparing for a big few months.

Andy Murray had a decision to make.

Boxing

Muhammad Ali’s grandson wasted little time in making his mark.

Barry Hearn was happy to get his garden back!

Formula One

Ferrari turned the clock back.

Valtteri Bottas was preparing to switch to competition on two wheels during the summer break.

