Tributes are paid to Gerd Muller – Sunday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from August 15.
Football
Tributes were paid to Gerd Muller.
— Bastian Schweinsteiger (@BSchweinsteiger) August 15, 2021
Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane loved Liverpool’s win over Norwich.
Harry Maguire woke up happy.
Romelu Lukaku sent a message of thanks to Inter supporters.
Jose Mourinho was enjoying himself in Rome.
Steven Defour enjoyed an anniversary.
Cricket
Stuart Broad expected fireworks.
And wished he could be involved.
Steve Smith was preparing for a big few months.
Andy Murray had a decision to make.
Boxing
Muhammad Ali’s grandson wasted little time in making his mark.
Barry Hearn was happy to get his garden back!
Formula One
Ferrari turned the clock back.
Valtteri Bottas was preparing to switch to competition on two wheels during the summer break.