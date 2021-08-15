Mason Greenwood has ‘turned into a man’ over the summer – Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been impressed by teenager Mason Greenwood’s accelerated progress having “turned into a man” over the summer.

The 19-year-old academy graduate has scored 30 goals in 106 first-team appearances, having made his debut in the remarkable Champions League triumph at Paris St Germain in March 2019.

Greenwood’s latest strike came in Saturday’s 5-1 season-opening defeat of Leeds, when the United forward raced onto a fine Paul Pogba pass before firing home a low strike.

Mason Greenwood scored as Manchester United beat Leeds at Old Trafford (Martin Rickett/PA)

The England boss was in the stands at the weekend to see the way Greenwood benefitted from a summer off, with Solskjaer excited by the strides he is making.

“I think you can see the benefit in his… I think you can see how much work he has put down this pre-season in his summer,” Solskjaer said. “He’s turned into a man.

“He’s filling out, he’s stronger. His stride is stronger – you know, when he ran away from the defender and scored his goal, it was a joy to see.

? Seven goals in his last nine #PL games? The fifth-highest scoring teenager in the league's history@MasonGreenwood coming through ?#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 15, 2021

“His approach, attitude, application, everything he has done every day has been just better and better and I think that’s maturity as well in the kid.”

Asked if versatile attacker Greenwood thrives on responsibility as the focal point, Solskjaer said: “I don’t know. He just loves playing football wherever he is on the pitch.

“He’s so clean on the ball, strong. I think he enjoyed taking corners.

“When you’ve got kids who just play with courage, no fear whatsoever. It doesn’t really matter where he’s at.