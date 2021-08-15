Harry Kane not involved in Tottenham’s Premier League opener with Man City

Harry Kane is not involved in Tottenham’s Premier League opener against Manchester City.

The England captain, who wants to join City this summer, only had two training sessions with the first team following his late return from his holiday.

And it has been decided that he is not fit enough to even take a place on the bench and did not travel to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as uncertainty continues to surround his future.

City boss Pep Guardiola revealed last week that his club were interested in signing Kane, but Spurs have no intention of selling their star player and would need an offer of in excess of £150million to even get to the negotiating table.

Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo revealed that Kane trained on Sunday morning and does not know whether he will be in attendance at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The Portuguese told Sky Sports: “He is continuing his preparation, the delay, all these things. Harry needs to work, he worked today and he will keep on working until he is ready for the team.

“Players that have not had many sessions need more work with us. It’s a different case with Bryan (Gil) because he was at the Olympic Games, also Romero, but I think, for them it is important to be here to see the stadium, the hotel, the meeting, to see all the process we have, it is important.

“He worked in the morning, I don’t know what he is going to do (this afternoon).”

Kane joins Liverpool’s Jordan Henderson as the only non-injured player involved in the Euro 2020 final not to feature for their clubs this weekend.