5 things we learned from this weekend’s Premier League action

Tottenham beat Manchester City without Harry Kane and fans returned to stadiums as Brentford shocked Arsenal.

The Premier League 2021-22 season kicked off in emphatic fashion on Friday, with fans welcomed back in numbers for the first time in 18 months.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some key talking points from this weekend’s top-flight matches.

Football is not the same without fans

Stadiums were finally full again for the first time since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic
Stadiums were finally full again for the first time since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic (Nick Potts/PA)

Harry Kane’s future remains uncertain

Harry Kane was left out of the squad for Tottenham's game against Manchester City
Harry Kane was left out of the squad for Tottenham’s game against Manchester City (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA)

Liverpool and Chelsea lay down a marker

Both Chelsea and Liverpool got their seasons off to a convincing start
Both Chelsea and Liverpool got their seasons off to a convincing start (Tess Derry/PA)

The relegation battle could be close

Norwich's Premier League did not start any better than their ill-fated 2019-20 campaign
Norwich’s Premier League season did not start any better than their ill-fated 2019-20 campaign (Joe Giddens/PA)

Arsenal’s woes continue

Questions could be raised over Mikel Arteta's future after Arsenal's disappointing defeat at Brentford
Questions could be raised over Mikel Arteta’s future after Arsenal’s disappointing defeat at Brentford (Nick Potts/PA)
