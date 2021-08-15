5 things we learned from this weekend’s Premier League action

The Premier League 2021-22 season kicked off in emphatic fashion on Friday, with fans welcomed back in numbers for the first time in 18 months.
Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some key talking points from this weekend’s top-flight matches.
Tottenham beat Manchester City without Harry Kane and fans returned to stadiums as Brentford shocked Arsenal.
