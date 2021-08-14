What will Raphael Varane bring to Manchester United?

UK SportPublished:

The defender has signed a four-year deal at Old Trafford.

France defender Raphael Varane has finalised his move to Manchester United from Real Madrid.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at what qualities the 28-year-old will bring to Old Trafford.

Experience

France v England – International Friendly – Stade de France
Varane has 79 caps for France (Mike Egerton/PA)

Winning mentality

Real Madrid v Manchester City – UEFA Champions League – Round of 16 – First Leg – Santiago Bernabeu
The defender won 18 trophies at Real Madrid (Nick Potts/PA)

Defensive rock

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer made strengthening the centre of his side’s defence a priority once an agreement had been struck for England winger Jadon Sancho. The feeling at Old Trafford is that Harry Maguire needs a solid, long-term partner at the back and Varane fits the bill.

A touch of Rio

Soccer – UEFA Champions League – Round of 16 – First Leg – Real Madrid v Manchester United – Santiago Bernabeu
Rio Ferdinand was a huge favourite at United (Adam Davy/PA)

Seal of approval

Real Madrid Training Session – NSK Olimpiyskiy Stadium
Cristiano Ronaldo and Varane were team-mates at Real (Nick Potts/PA)
