Pep Guardiola fearing another slow start from Manchester City

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola admits he fears another slow start this season but insists there will be no complaining or crying.

City dropped points in five of their opening eight Premier League games last year after a late finish to the previous pandemic-hit campaign denied them any significant break or pre-season preparation.

Things have been slightly better this summer but still well short of ideal with a number of international players having only resumed training a matter of days before Sunday’s league opener at Tottenham.

City made a slow start last season before bouncing back to take the title (Laurence Griffiths/PA)

Guardiola expects the same mental fortitude may be needed again.

The Spaniard said: “Before, it was four or five weeks for preparation in pre-season, now (Thursday) is the first day we were all together. It is completely different.

“It is similar to last season when we played against Wolves without any friendly games having been played. People asked me how the team was and I didn’t know! I hadn’t seen them.

“That is why the mentality, and being strong in the head will be important. We know we are still a way from our best condition.

Raheem Sterling only returned to training with City this week after a break following Euro 2020 (Nick Potts/PA)

“Day by day, week by week, game by game, we rejoined the players to the team dynamic and put them in the best condition. That’s why we had success last season because we did not cry in the beginning.

“We looked at what we could do to improve the team and when we arrived in some moment we started to win and win and win, and during four months we were unbeatable. That is why we won the Premier League and we arrived in the last stage of all the competitions.

“I think now we are not ready but we will see.”

Guardiola has already defended the club’s spending after their British record £100million signing of Jack Grealish last week prompted questions from some quarters over how they could still comply with Financial Fair Play regulations.

City spent £100million on Jack Grealish (David Davies/PA)

Guardiola said: “We spend because we can do it. We don’t spend when we cannot do it. We invest what we can invest.

“We could spend £100million on Jack Grealish because we sold (players) for £60million. In the end we spent £40million. That is the reality the club said to me.