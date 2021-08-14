On this day 2016: Usain Bolt wins third successive Olympic 100 metres title

On this day in 2016, Usain Bolt won the men’s Olympic 100 metres final for an unprecedented third time.

The victory underlined what was effectively already known – the sport’s greatest showman was also its best ever.

At 29, Bolt had seen his supremacy challenged in the build-up to the Games. His best time of the year prior to Rio, 9.88 seconds set in Kingston, was only the fourth best, with Justin Gatlin appearing in better form.

Bolt took victory ahead of Gatlin and De Grasse (Mike Egerton/PA)

He would be slow to get out of the blocks, slower than Gatlin, but Bolt had the power to surge through in the final 60 metres and win what was then his seventh Olympic gold medal – though he would later be stripped of his 2008 relay gold due to a doping violation by team-mate Nesta Carter.

The winning time of 9.81 seconds was a long way from the world record of 9.58 he had set seven years earlier – a mark which still stands – suggesting Bolt had been right to declare before the Games that they would be his last.

“It wasn’t perfect today, but I got it done and I’m pretty proud of what I’ve achieved,” said Bolt, who beat Gatlin by 0.08seconds with Andre de Grasse of Canada in third.

Bolt would finish the Games with three golds – also winning the 200m and then the 4x100m relay (Martin Rickett/PA)

Bolt would go on to add to the 200m title and the 4x100m relay title to his collection in Rio.

He did end his career as planned after the 2017 world championships, though he did not go out on the note he might have hoped.