Leeds goalkeeper Illan Meslier rewarded with new long-term contract

Illan Meslier has put pen to paper on a new five-year contract with Leeds in a boost to the club ahead of their Premier League season-opener at Manchester United this weekend.

A day after head coach Marcelo Bielsa signed a one-year deal to remain at the helm in West Yorkshire, Leeds announced their first-choice goalkeeper has committed his long-term future to the club.

The Frenchman initially moved to Elland Road on a season-long loan from Lorient, moving ahead of Kiko Casilla in the pecking order for the second half of the campaign, as Leeds achieved promotion back to the top-flight.

Meslier made his move permanent last summer and went on to make 35 Premier League appearances in the 2020-21 campaign, keeping 11 clean sheets and helping Leeds to an impressive ninth-place finish.

At just 21 years and 54 days, he became the youngest Premier League goalkeeper to record 10 clean sheets.