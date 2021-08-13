Five memorable opening day Premier League matches

The Premier League is set to return and so are fans in what promises to be a season to savour on and off the field.

There are some mouth-watering clashes on the opening weekend of the 2021-22 campaign with champions Manchester City travelling to Tottenham, Manchester United hosting old foes Leeds and newly-promoted Brentford tackling Arsenal.

Here, the PA news agency look at five memorable opening-day fixtures from previous seasons.

1994: Sheffield Wednesday 3 Tottenham 4

Jurgen Klinsmann went on to score 20 Premier League goals for Spurs in the 1994/95 season (Christine Boyd/PA).

1996: Wimbledon 0 Manchester United 3

David Beckham’s majestic lob from his own half triggered one of the English game’s most celebrated and high-profile careers. Beckham was a well-established prospect before he caught Neil Sullivan napping – but this goal certainly helped him make a name for himself.

2016: Hull 2 Leicester 1

Robert Snodgrass scored the winner for Hull in their opening game against Leicester in 2016 (Nigel French/PA)

2017: Arsenal 4 Leicester 3

The night started perfectly for Arsenal as new signing Alexandre Lacazette marked his league debut with a goal after just 94 seconds, only for Shinji Okazaki to level three minutes later. Jamie Vardy then capitalised on poor defending to twice put the Foxes ahead either side of Danny Welbeck’s equaliser. However Aaron Ramsey levelled before fellow substitute Olivier Giroud’s 85th-minute goal settled a breathless encounter in Arsenal’s favour.

2020: Liverpool 4 Leeds 3

YESSSSSSSSS!!! HAT-TRICK FOR MO!!!! — Liverpool FC (@LFC) September 12, 2020