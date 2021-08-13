Adam Peaty signs up for this year’s Strictly Come Dancing

Three-time Olympic gold medallist Adam Peaty has signed up for this year’s Strictly Come Dancing.

The 26-year-old won two golds and a silver at the Tokyo Olympics this summer, defending the 100 metres breastroke title he won in Rio five years earlier.

He helped Great Britain claimed a record eight swimming medals, eclipsing their previous best of seven at the 1908 Games, and said he would take a break from the pool following his exploits.

Well I’ve been waiting along time to say this but I’m going on @bbcstrictly ??? I actually can’t believe I’m taking these legs out of the pool and onto the dance floor! Who’s excited?! pic.twitter.com/gZZdKQY0qS — Adam Peaty MBE (@adam_peaty) August 13, 2021

And on Friday it was announced he is the 13th contestant to join the line-up of the BBC One series.

He said: “I think this will come as a surprise to a lot of people, but I’m so excited to finally share the news that I’ll be joining Strictly this year.