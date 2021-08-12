Most expensive Premier League signings after Romelu Lukaku returns to Chelsea

Romelu Lukaku has become the second most expensive purchase by a Premier League club following his return to Chelsea from Inter Milan.
Jack Grealish became the most expensive incoming Premier League player after he signed for Manchester City in a deal worth a reported £100million.
The England midfielder made the switch from Aston Villa to the Etihad Stadium to surpass Paul Pogba as the then most expensive player in the English top-flight, with the Frenchman’s deal since being surpassed by Lukaku as well.
Here, the PA news agency looks at the next six most expensive transfers below Grealish’s deal.