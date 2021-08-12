Lionel Messi’s warm welcome and Chelsea celebrate – Thursday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from August 12.
Football
Kylian Mbappe welcomed the new guy.
Piers Morgan was never Gunner admit that Paris St Germain superstars Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe make a more formidable forward trio than Arsenal’s greatest ever strikeforce.
What’s that coming over the Gil? It’s Tottenham’s new signing.
There’s only one club called Sheffield…
Rachel Daly was back with her club.
Cristiano Ronaldo is ready for the new season.
He’s come a long way in 18 years.
Stuart Broad had been ‘All Fired Up’ for England’s second Test against India but instead of playing he was putting his feet ‘Up’ and letting former The Saturdays singer and fiancee Mollie King look after him while he recovered from his injury ‘Issues’.
Kevin Pietersen had some advice for Tom Banton.
Tennis
Johanna Konta progressed in Montreal.
Boxing
Don’t call it a comeback, but David Haye is stepping back into the ring.
An Olympics to remember for Frazer Clarke.
Cycling
Mark Cavendish was wearing a familiar colour in Denmark.