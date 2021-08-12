5 talking points as Premier League gets set to return with packed stadiums

The Premier League is back and so, at last, are packed-out stadiums as the 2021-22 campaign gets under way.

Here, the PA news agency picks out five of the main talking point ahead of the opening round of fixtures.

Supporters are back

Fans have been hugely missed and we welcome today’s announcement by the Government. We are looking forward to full and safe #PL stadiums in 2021/22 More: https://t.co/AWwxB3b58c pic.twitter.com/3Wusdvg4Hq — Premier League (@premierleague) July 5, 2021

For the first time since coronavirus took hold in March 2020, top-flight matches will be played out in front of full stadiums. Last season was almost entirely played behind closed doors as the country wrestled with the pandemic, but the easing of restrictions after initial incremental loosening means grounds will again be packed to the rafters. There will be measures in place aimed at preventing any potential outbreaks during what is sure to be an emotional weekend for many.

Bees buzzing for the big time

Thomas Frank has led Brentford to the Premier League (John Walton/PA)

Uniteds do battle at Old Trafford

Kane cloud hangs over Spurs against City

The future of Spurs star Harry Kane has dominated the summer as Manchester City look to whisk the unsettled striker to the north-west. The England captain could join his Tottenham team-mates for training on Friday for the first time since last season if he tests negative for coronavirus, leaving him precious little time to prepare to face suitors City. Kane and new boss Nuno Espirito Santo were due to hold talks earlier this week, with the Portuguese keen to “solve all the situations”. Whether that can be done before Sunday against the reigning Premier League champions is a key question, with £100million man Jack Grealish pushing for his first City start.

Blues cruise against Palace?