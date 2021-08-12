5 stars who could light up the Premier League this season

The Premier League returns this weekend with big-money signings out to impress and potential new stars desperate to make an impact.

Here, the PA news agency picks five players to look out for on the opening weekend.

Jack Grealish

Unbelievable feeling seeing all the fans turn out at the Etihad today. Thank you so much for the amazing welcome since I joined! Overwhelmed by all the support! ?? pic.twitter.com/vf52Yg4rGi — Jack Grealish (@JackGrealish) August 9, 2021

The spotlight will be firmly on the £100million man who is primed to make his full Manchester City debut against Tottenham having already got a run-out in the Community Shield. Grealish was stationed on the left of the front three at Wembley but Pep Guardiola says he can play anywhere in and around the final third. His challenge is to adapt from being a big fish in Aston Villa’s comparatively small pond to becoming an influential cog in Guardiola’s star-studded attacking machine.

Jadon Sancho

Raphael Varane

???????, ???? ? We have agreed a deal in principle for the transfer of @RaphaelVarane to United! ?⚪️⚫️#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 27, 2021

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer made strengthening the centre of his side’s defence a priority once an agreement had been struck for Sancho. The feeling at Old Trafford is that Harry Maguire needs a solid, long-term partner at the back and Varane’s pedigree fits the bill. The 28-year-old has won 18 major honours with Real Madrid and was also a World Cup winner with France in 2018.

Ivan Toney

Ivan Toney is ready for another crack at the Premier League (John Walton/PA)

Said Benrahma