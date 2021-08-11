No travelling fans for September internationals due to Covid spikes in Europe

FIFA and UEFA have informed national associations that visiting fans will not be allowed to travel to next month’s international matches due to coronavirus concerns.

European World Cup qualifiers will get under way in early September, less than two months after Italy beat England to win Euro 2020.

England are heading to Hungary and Poland as part of their Group I triple-header, with thousands of fans registering their interest in attending the matches in Budapest and Warsaw.

England fans will not be allowed to travel to overseas qualifiers (Jacob King/PA)

The FA said in a statement to fans: “After extensive discussions with the relevant stakeholders we have received clarity from FIFA and UEFA regarding visiting supporters for our upcoming away fixtures against Hungary and Poland.

“Unfortunately, we regret to inform you that no visiting supporters will be allowed to attend either of these matches. As a result, the FA will not receive an allocation of tickets to sell to members.

“This decision relates to all the international fixtures taking place in September and will be reviewed again for the games that are to be held in October and November.”

Scotland also head on the road twice in September for World Cup qualifiers against Denmark and Austria, with Northern Ireland heading to Lithuania for a qualifier before a friendly in Estonia.

Stones ? Maguire Our two centre-backs combined as @HarryMaguire93 scored a late winner in our @FIFAWorldCup qualifier vs Poland! We go again in Warsaw in a month's time ? pic.twitter.com/CfwgzjMdux — England (@England) August 8, 2021

Wales have a qualifier in Belarus after a friendly against Finland, while Portugal host the Republic of Ireland in a qualifier.

In a letter sent to national associations released by the FA, football’s world and European governing bodies outlined: “FIFA and UEFA have been closely monitoring the evolution of the pandemic in Europe ahead of the UEFA preliminary competition matches for the FIFA World Cup 2022, taking place in the upcoming September international window.