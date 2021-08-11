Messi’s in Paris and Whitlock’s ready for the pool – Wednesday’s sporting social

Wayne Rooney waved off son Kai on his first Manchester United trip and Conor McGregor worked hard.

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from August 11.

Football

All smiles in Paris.

— Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_inside) August 11, 2021

Mrs Messi got a nice family snap on the pitch.

Liverpool reflected on Fernando Torres’ debut, on this day in 2007.

Jamie Carragher felt proud.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin recalled his loan spell with Northampton.

Everton held their own ceremony in honour of Olympic gold medallist Richarlison’s return to training.

Jamie Redknapp and his girlfriend enjoyed Santorini.

Max Whitlock threw his weight behind Adam Peaty’s idea.

Jade Jones chilled out.

Cricket

England geared up for the second Test with India.

— Jos Buttler (@josbuttler) August 11, 2021

Stuart Broad was left disappointed.

Williams drivers George Russell and Nicholas Latifi found themselves together on holiday.

Rugby League

Rob Burrow was at Headingley for the launch of his book.

MMA

Nothing could stop Conor McGregor.

Carl Froch was out on the course.

Teach them young!

Golf

Justin Rose received the 2021 Payne Stewart Award for charity work.

And received congratulations from Harry Kane and Niall Horan.

