Messi’s in Paris and Whitlock’s ready for the pool – Wednesday’s sporting social

The best reception I could have on my way home. Tks to my teammates, staff and club management for this beautiful surprise. And tks for letting me make my dream come true @Everton! It's for this kind of affection that I'll always give my 110% for this club and for our fans. pic.twitter.com/drDkS3EIm9

— Richarlison Andrade (@richarlison97) August 11, 2021