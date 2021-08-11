Key points from Lionel Messi’s first public appearance as a PSG player

Lionel Messi has been unveiled as a Paris St Germain player after a whirlwind six days which started with his exit from Barcelona after a 21-year association with the club.

The Argentina international was presented to thousands of wildly excited fans outside the Parc des Princes on Wednesday, but his performance in front of the media was slightly more circumspect.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of the highlights from his first public appearance as a PSG player.

A reunion with Neymar

Messi will be reunited with former Barcelona team-mate Neymar (Adam Davy/PA)

Joining an all-star team

In addition to their established players, the Ligue 1 club have also signed Real Madrid veteran Sergio Ramos, Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum, AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma and Inter Milan’s Achraf Hakimi. “It’s madness to be able to work with such great players on a daily basis. PSG have made spectacular signings on top of the players that were already here,” the former Barcelona forward enthused.

Fans may be made to wait

Fans may have to wait to see Messi in action (Rafael Yaghobzadeh/AP)

Affinity with the manager

The Argentina factor played a part in Messi’s move to PSG (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Mbappe’s future

Kylian Mbappe has been told he now has “no excuse” not to sign a new deal (Martin Rickett/PA)

Money matters