Key points from Lionel Messi’s first public appearance as a PSG player

Lionel Messi has been unveiled as a Paris St Germain player after a whirlwind six days which started with his exit from Barcelona after a 21-year association with the club.
The Argentina international was presented to thousands of wildly excited fans outside the Parc des Princes on Wednesday, but his performance in front of the media was slightly more circumspect.
Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of the highlights from his first public appearance as a PSG player.
A reunion with Neymar
Joining an all-star team
In addition to their established players, the Ligue 1 club have also signed Real Madrid veteran Sergio Ramos, Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum, AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma and Inter Milan’s Achraf Hakimi. “It’s madness to be able to work with such great players on a daily basis. PSG have made spectacular signings on top of the players that were already here,” the former Barcelona forward enthused.
Fans may be made to wait
Affinity with the manager
Mbappe’s future
Money matters
Al-Khelaifi, chairman of PSG’s ownership group Qatari Sports Investments, defended the club’s continued massive spending – estimated to be more than £1billion since they took over in 2011 – with Messi on a reported £570,000 a week. “We talk to financial and legal people, you see we sign Lionel Messi – that means we can sign him. Through it all we look at Financial Fair Play and always we will fulfil Financial Fair Play regulations,” he said.