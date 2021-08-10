St Mary’s to host Sarina Wiegman’s first game as England Women coach

England will play North Macedonia at Southampton on September 17.

Sarina Wiegman’s first match in charge of England Women will be at Southampton’s St Mary’s Stadium against North Macedonia on September 17.

St Mary’s is the venue chosen for England’s opening qualifier for the 2023 Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

Wiegman, who was appointed last September, will be taking over for the start of the campaign after honouring her contract with Holland until after the Tokyo Olympics.

England also face Austria, Latvia, Luxembourg and Northern Ireland in Group D.

