Injury worry for England with Stuart Broad set for scan on calf complaint

Stuart Broad has emerged as an injury doubt for Thursday’s second LV= Insurance Test against India.

Broad sat out Tuesday’s net session at Lord’s after discomfort in his calf during the warm-ups and will be assessed by medics before a decision is made over his availability for what would be his 150th Test.

The 35-year-old went wicketless in the first-innings of last week’s drawn series opener at Trent Bridge and lacked his usual control, but he looked in better form on the fourth evening when he took the only wicket of India’s rain-shortened second innings.

Stuart Broad during a nets session at Lord’s (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Somerset’s Craig Overton, who was added to the squad when Ben Stokes withdrew to prioritise his mental health, is also part of the 18-man squad.