Beckhams combine and Roy Keane’s favourite superhero – Tuesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from August 10.
Football
Scoring like her dad, dancing like her mum!
Who could PSG be introducing?
Roy Keane loves the Hulk.
Keane brought up his half-century.
Thiago was happy to be back at Anfield.
Carly Telford remembered Kevin Keegan’s ‘Entertainers’.
Southampton remembered Markus Liebherr.
Bojan’s next stop will be Japan.
Cricket
Joe Root was gearing up for Lord’s.
Kevin Pietersen lamented the August weather.
Tennis
Caroline Wozniacki took in Monaco.
Rowing
Helen Glover and family had breakfast with a view.
A double Olympic medallist made the most of being back from Tokyo early.
Olympic tattoo time.
Boxing
Welcome home, Ben Whittaker!
Hockey
Sam Quek was expecting big things from her Olympic Breakfast presenting colleague.
NFL
But Dan Walker is the second member of the NFL Show team to take on Strictly.