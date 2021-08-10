Beckhams combine and Roy Keane’s favourite superhero – Tuesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from August 10.

Football

Scoring like her dad, dancing like her mum!

Thank you for all the well wishes. I had my surgery on Friday morning and everything went very well. A little sore but other than that I’m feeling good. Hope you’re all having a great day! ♥️ pic.twitter.com/cUZQpS0wIi — Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) August 10, 2021

Who could PSG be introducing?

Roy Keane loves the Hulk.

To celebrate Roy's 50th I asked him 50 quick fire questions. Check out the full video on my YouTube channel The Overlap, and get ready for the full episode with Roy, coming very soon ❤️ @SkyBet https://t.co/vvoDdhXxZr pic.twitter.com/q2b4kQDBQw — Gary Neville (@GNev2) August 10, 2021

Keane brought up his half-century.

Many happy returns, Roy! The former #SAFC manager celebrates his 50th birthday today… ?? pic.twitter.com/Ff9W44VeKM — Sunderland AFC (@SunderlandAFC) August 10, 2021

Thiago was happy to be back at Anfield.

Carly Telford remembered Kevin Keegan’s ‘Entertainers’.

This goal, this shirt…. This team ?? https://t.co/2coz98kMBq — Carly Telford ? (@carlytelford1) August 10, 2021

Southampton remembered Markus Liebherr.

Remembering Markus Liebherr, 11 years on from his passing. Always in our hearts ❤️ pic.twitter.com/crrStijErg — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) August 10, 2021

Bojan’s next stop will be Japan.

Really grateful to football for giving me the chance to discover so many countries and cultures.???????????????????Next up is Japan! ??Can't wait to pull on my new shirt. pic.twitter.com/DjvIKVJXlo — Bojan Krkic (@BoKrkic) August 10, 2021

Cricket

Joe Root was gearing up for Lord’s.

Nothing better than scoring 100 in front of our fans again! Loved every second batting out there. Some encouraging signs for the team for the rest of the series – on to Lord's! ???????? pic.twitter.com/J9MQkEfOXv — Joe Root (@root66) August 10, 2021

Kevin Pietersen lamented the August weather.

Unreal how high the water table is in Aug! Literally having to pump water out of our fire pit everyday cos of it. INSANE! Meant to be summer! ?#MudIsland ???????☔️ pic.twitter.com/IAG60GR0fY — Kevin Pietersen? (@KP24) August 10, 2021

Tennis

Caroline Wozniacki took in Monaco.

Beautiful morning in Monaco☀️ pic.twitter.com/5Iuz7WkATw — Caroline Wozniacki (@CaroWozniacki) August 10, 2021

Rowing

Helen Glover and family had breakfast with a view.

A double Olympic medallist made the most of being back from Tokyo early.

Olympic tattoo time.

Boxing

Welcome home, Ben Whittaker!

Gotta thank my friends & family who turned out at my surprise party yesterday… man it was crazy I felt the love, I do it for you ☝?? pic.twitter.com/jKOgL6syET — Ben Whittaker (@BenGWhittaker) August 10, 2021

Hockey

Sam Quek was expecting big things from her Olympic Breakfast presenting colleague.

Yes @mrdanwalker ?????? I expect some quality moves as you go up to the Parisian-easel in 2024!? Good luck ?? https://t.co/s9yScGliMn — Samantha Quek (@SamanthaQuek) August 10, 2021

NFL

But Dan Walker is the second member of the NFL Show team to take on Strictly.