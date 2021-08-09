USA top table as San Marino grace podium for first time – Tokyo 2020 in numbers

The Tokyo Olympics came to a close on Sunday with the United States top of the medal table while Great Britain finished fourth.

Here, the PA news agency recaps the Games in numbers.

58 – medals for host nation Japan, including a third-ranked 27 gold.

22 – Great Britain’s gold medal haul, the fourth-best performance ever by a British team.

65 – total British medals, tied with London 2012 for the third-best tally in Team GB history.

4 – swimmer Duncan Scott won a record number of medals for a Briton at a single Olympics, a gold and three silver.

15 – career Olympic medals for husband and wife Jason and Laura Kenny, including 12 golds.

12 – Kokona Hiraki was the youngest medallist in Tokyo, taking skateboarding silver for the host nation ahead of Britain’s 13-year-old bronze medallist Sky Brown. Andrew Hoy, 62, was the oldest as he won equestrian bronze for Australia.

93 – nations to win medals in Tokyo, out of 206 entrants. There were gold medals for 65 countries.

0.15 – after a week without a medal in Tokyo, Jamaica’s first three came in the space of 0.15 seconds as Elaine Thompson-Herah, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Shericka Jackson finished 1-2-3 in the women’s 100m – Thompson-Herah won in 10.61secs, with Jackson third in 10.76secs.

3 – San Marino won the first three Olympic medals in their history, with silver for shooters Alessandra Perilli and Gian Marco Berti in the mixed trap and bronze for Perilli in her individual event and Myles Amine in wrestling.