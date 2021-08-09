Sailing, Boxing, Swimming and Cycling pass Britain’s Tokyo 2020 test in style

Great Britain’s sailing team finished top of the class in Tokyo with a superb haul of five medals, while there were also merits being handed out for success in swimming and boxing in particular.

The BMXers proved the unlikely saviours for British Cycling but there was a distinct sense of ‘could do better’ for the athletics brigade whilst rowing dallied with detention after a disappointing show.

Here, the PA news agency hands out the end-of-term grades as the bell rings on the end of the Tokyo Olympics.

Giles Scott led the British sailing team to more glory (PA Wire)

Swimming: A-

Duncan Scott’s four medals – the first Briton to achieve that in a single Games – underlined brilliant British performances in the pool (Joe Giddens/PA)

Gymnastics: B

Max Whitlock was once again peerless on the pommel (Mike Egerton/PA)

Rowing: C

A bronze for the men’s eight failed to disguise a difficult rowing regatta for Team GB (Mike Egerton/PA)

Cycling: A-

Great Britain’s Charlotte Worthington on her way to winning a gold medal in the women’s BMX freestyle (Mike Egerton/PA).

Athletics: C+

Keely Hodgkinson won Team GB’s first medal on the track (Martin Rickett/PA)

Boxing: A