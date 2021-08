Premier League announces fans subject to random spot checks on Covid-19 status

The Premier League has announced fans are set to be subject to random spot-checks of their Covid-19 status at some grounds in the opening few weeks of the new season.

The 2021-22 campaign, with supporters returning to stadiums following the easing of coronavirus restrictions, kicks off on Friday when Brentford host Arsenal.

In a statement released on Monday regarding matchday protocols, the Premier League said fans going to games should be prepared to show they have been fully vaccinated or have received a negative lateral flow test in the previous 48 hours, via their NHS Covid pass through the NHS app or website link.

Fans are set to return to Premier League grounds following the easing of coronavirus restrictions (Nick Potts/PA).

The League also said fans must comply with a supporter code of conduct, and stressed the importance of wearing masks in indoor areas, avoiding close contact with people you do not know and following one-way signage around stadiums.

The statement added: “Even though the nation is reopening, the Government has made it clear that this pandemic is still far from over.

“It is possible the safety measures for matches could be subject to change at short notice. Fans should continue to follow the latest public health guidance and guidance from their club.

The first match of the new season will see Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal play at Brentford (Ian Rutherford/PA).

“The Premier League will continue consulting with all key stakeholders, including the Football Supporters’ Association, and will be running a series of fan-engagement campaigns to help all ticket-holders ensure they are match-ready.”

The Government swept away restrictions on capacity limits on July 19, and these are now decided at local level.